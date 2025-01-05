Messi does not attend or send a representative to the Presidential Medal ceremony at the White House

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de enero, 2025

Lionel Messi, considered one of the world's greatest soccer players, stole the spotlight this weekend when he was absent from the White House ceremony where President Joe Biden was set to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

The recognition, delivered this Saturday, was intended to highlight his humanitarian work through the Leo Messi Foundation and his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, in addition to his historic career in soccer. However, Messi did not attend the event.

Priorities outside Washington

While personalities such as Bono, Magic Johnson, Hillary Clinton and Michael J. Fox showed up in Washington, DC, to receive the award, Messi was not present and he did not even send a representative to accept the recognition on his behalf. This became clear when the event announcer omitted his name when announcing the award winners, and later on official sources stated that the absence of the soccer player was due to a "scheduling issue."

According to USA TODAY Sports, Messi's management team and Inter Miami reported that the player sent a letter to the White House in December, notifying them that he would not be able to attend the ceremony. In the letter, Messi expressed his appreciation for the honor, calling it a privilege, but explained that prior commitments and scheduling conflicts prevented him from being present.

Meanwhile, images shared on social networks showed Messi in Rosario, Argentina, playing soccer with children shortly before the ceremony, having spent the Christmas holidays in Miami with his family.

Reactions

Since the announcement of his recognition, controversy was not long in coming. Some questioned the decision to give the award to a public figure who, according to them, does not meet the typical profile of the award's recipients. "Messi moved here a year ago. If people get this award for being a good example and doing charity work, millions of people should get it," wrote one user on X.

"Messi is getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom? This administration is a f***ing joke!" another person expressed on social media.

After learning of his absence at the ceremony, one Internet user called the situation "unbelievable" and suggested that the soccer player's decision could be motivated by a possible affinity with Trump.