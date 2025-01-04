Trump picks Fox News anchor Tammy Bruce as State Department spokesperson

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

The president-elect Donald Trump made a series of announcements Friday night about his next administration, and particularly notable was that of radio host and Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, who will serve as State Department spokeswoman once the Republican leader assumes the presidency on Jan 20.

His recent pick is a contributor to the popular news network. In a message about her on his social media platform Truth the second term president-elect highlighted Bruce's career as a prominent conservative anchor and author of the best seller The New Thought Police and The Death of Right and Wrong.

"It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State," Trump wrote. "Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of 'MAGA' early on."

Bruce earned her B.A. in political science from the University of Southern California and, according to Trump, after being a progressive activist in the 1990s, "saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television."

"As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson," the president-elect declared.

In addition to Bruce's announcement, the president-elect also surprised everyone by announcing Morgan Ortagus, renowned television commentator on Fox News and former State Department spokeswoman during the first Trump Administration, as deputy special envoy to the president for Middle East peace.

Interestingly, during the announcement, Trump recalled that Ortagus went so far as to criticize him for his foreign policy views in 2016.

"Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson," Trump wrote in the release. "These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens."

Ortagus will work under Steven Witkoff, a New York real estate mogul selected to be special envoy for the Middle East.

During Trump's first term, in addition to her role at the State Department, Ortagus was a member of the Abraham Accords team, who endorses her for the position.

In another announcement, the president-elect named Roman Pipko, an Estonian-born lawyer, as his nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to the small European country.

"Roman has represented American companies, negotiating projects in Mongolia, Africa, Russia, Western Europe, and his native Estonia, in cooperation with U.S. Government Agencies, and has worked with Foreign Governments on the enforcement of U.S. sanctions," Trump wrote. "As a legal immigrant, he has lived the promise of America, and I trust that he will advance American interests in his new role."