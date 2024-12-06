Republican senators impressed by DOGE spending reduction proposal

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

Republican lawmakers were "very impressed" Thursday with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during a meeting on Capitol Hill, according to Fox News.

The 60-page proposal was introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, chairwoman of the Senate DOGE caucus, in the presence of the department's leaders, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. It promises to lay the groundwork for significant government cost reductions.

Workforce relocation and regulatory reduction proposals

One of the most prominent topics during the meeting was Senator Ernst's proposal to relocate the federal workforce out of Washington to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs. In addition, a goal was included for federal agencies to achieve 60% daily office occupancy at a time when only 6% of employees report face-to-face, while one-third work remotely.

Several senators, such as Roger Marshall of Kansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, supported these proposals, with Marshall highlighting that DOGE has "hundreds of ideas" for achieving a balanced budget. Tillis stressed the importance of implementing these ideas incrementally, always seeking efficiency.

Bipartisan outlook for DOGE

Although Republicans are leading the proposals, several senators anticipate that DOGE could receive bipartisan support, with Tillis noting that Democrats are likely to join the department's efforts.

Positive comments from senators

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who was present at the meeting, noted the DOGE leaders' vision: "I'm very impressed with what Elon and Vivek want to accomplish. I've known them for a long time, and I think they're going to do a great job." Although specific details of the proposals were not disclosed, most senators agreed that the meeting was extremely productive and positive for the department's future.

Senator Ted Budd of North Carolina also emphasized the relevance of the discussions, stressing that a more efficient government is needed. "It showed a lot of us are on the same page. We need to make government serve people again," Budd said.

"It was just a great conversation," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, commented after the meeting ended. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also expressed satisfaction, noting that it was a "good meeting."