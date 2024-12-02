Trump meets with Netanyahu's wife to discuss the 'urgent need' to work for the release of hostages

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump met Sunday night with Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Trump International Golf Course, a golf club owned by the Republican in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The image of the two was posted on X by Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications director. "President [Donald Trump] and Sara Netanyahu having dinner at Trump International Golf Course tonight," the official wrote in the post.

Following the meeting with Trump, Sara Netanyahu made a post on Instagram in which she noted that she told the president-elect about "the immense suffering our country has endured since October 7 and the inhumanity of the Hamas terrorists, who are holding our abducted citizens under harsh conditions."

The Israeli prime minister's wife added: "I emphasized the urgent need to act for their [the hostages'] release and their swift return."

The prime minister's wife arrived last week in Miami to visit her son Yair, who has resided abroad for the past several years.

Trump: 'Bibi is very strong'



Following Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Benjamin Netanyahu called the event the "history's greatest comeback." He further stated that he had spoken repeatedly with the president-elect and remarked that the two agreed on several issues of importance to Israel.

Weeks before the election, during an interview with, Trump referred to his relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu. "Like two days ago and he came to my house in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, with his wife who was lovely," the president-elect expressed.

"I can tell you that Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu's nickname] is very strong," Trump said. He added: "He is not listening to [Joe] Biden."