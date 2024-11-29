Several Connecticut Democratic politicians receive bomb threats at their homes

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

Democratic Representatives Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes, John Larson and Joe Courtney reported that they were the targets of bomb threats at their respective homes on Thanksgiving Day. Law enforcement mobilized to secure their homes but did not discover any explosive devices. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Hayes shared a statement on social media explaining what happened. The congresswoman was alerted by authorities that they had received an email claiming that a pipe bomb had been placed in her mailbox. After securing the home, the deployed agents announced that they had found nothing and the representative was able to celebrate the holiday with her family.

False alarm

Himes also took to social media to explain what happened and condemn political violence. The legislator was with his family when he was informed by police of the threat and, once his home was secured, he expressed his wish that "we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility."

Larson issued a statement a short time later in which he claimed he was the victim of a similar situation and expressed gratitude that none of those affected were subject to physical harm. Courtney resorted to a spokesman and opted to stay with his family.

Threats a day after those received by several Trump nominees

These threats against Democratic politicians come just a day after those received by several of Donald Trump's nominees to serve in his cabinet and key positions in his upcoming administration.