Federal judge blocks the Ten Commandments law in Louisiana schools

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles has suspended Louisiana's enforcement of a law requiring schools and colleges receiving public money to display the Ten Commandments in their classrooms. The state became the first to pass such a rule with its approval last June.

deGravelles ruled that the law was "coercive" and "unconstitutional," in words picked up by the Louisiana Illuminator. The lawsuit was filed by parents of students backed by activist organizations such as the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana (ACLU). From the latter, they celebrated the decision as a "victory for religious freedom."

The rule would have gone into effect in January. The judge ordered Louisiana to suspend its application and inform educational institutions of his decision.

The state's attorney general, Liz Murrill, promised to appeal in a statement picked up by the local press: "We strongly disagree with the court’s decision and will immediately appeal as H.B. 71’s implementation deadline is approaching January 1, 2025."