Kamala back to McDonalds? Bill Maher's devastating criticism of the Democratic defeat.

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Veteran host Bill Maher didn’t pull any punches when it came to the Democratic Party in the wake of Donald Trump’s landslide victory. On his show and his X account, Maher suggested that Democratic leaders should take a long, hard look in the mirror and reflect on what went wrong—especially the party’s shift toward wokeness, which he blames for the outcome. The popular comedian quipped, “Election night went so badly that Kamala called McDonald’s to see if she could get her old job back.

"My message to the losers: Losers look in the mirror, no? Well maybe you should. Sorry. That's is my field. Losers, look in the mirror. For months, Democrats have been saying how is this even close? And they were right, it wasn't. They could not conceive of a Trump second term, but they should have. When does America ever turn down seconds?" Maher said, kicking off his monologue.

Trump "asked Georgia's Secretary of State to lose him 11,000 votes" given the margin

The mirror reference, in addition to serving as a thought-provoking challenge to the Democratic losers, was also a jab at Kamala Harris’ controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live the weekend before the election. In the sketch, her regular impersonator humorously portrayed her talking to herself through the mirror in a dressing room.

Maher then emphasized that, despite the spin from Kamala, the Democratic establishment, and many media supporters, the reality was undeniable: "It's just the facts, just the facts. Trump won all the swing states. All seven and he ran the table. His victory was so big that today he called the secretary of State in Georgia and asked them to lose him 11,000 votes."

The comedian emphasized that Trump's real achievement has been building "an amazing coalition. He's kept the old crowd who likes him and he got a lot of new voters. He's got a lot of people who say they just want to see what he'll do. I call it the get-the-cat-high vote. He has done better in every demographic group. Exit polls indicate he grabbed 52% of white women. And he also got their vote."

Kamala and wokism, the focus of Maher's criticisms

Kamala Harris was the primary target of Maher's sharp humor. After joking that the vice president had called McDonald's to see if she could get her old job back, Maher pointed out that Harris had received dismal support across every demographic category, "although she still has very good polling data among illegal immigrant inmates who want sex-change operations. These are still totally on her side."

This sarcasm served as a segue for Maher to highlight what he believes is one of the real reasons behind the Democratic defeat: their embrace of wokeness, which Americans are fed up with: "Make no mistake. This election has been very much about something that I've talked about a lot here and that has cost me a lot of supporters for saying for years. This country has had enough of the 'woke' garbage that flies in the face of common sense."