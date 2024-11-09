Senator Jacky Rosen managed to save her seat in Nevada

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Nevada's veteran Democratic senator Jacky Rosen managed to hold on to her seat, one of the seats considered most vulnerable by analysts and pollsters after the breakthrough of Republican Sam Brown. After an intense campaign, and by a very close result (47.8-46.4% in favor of the Blue Party), Rosen will return to Washington as part of the minority group, after the GOP regained the majority in the Senate.

AP declared Rose the winner on Saturday morning, considering that there were not enough votes left for Brown to overcome the difference of 20,571 ballots in favor of the Democrat with 96% of the ballots counted. Independent candidate Janine Hansen and Libertarian Chris Cunningham got 1.4% after winning about 20,000 votes each.

Urban areas key again in a Democratic victory

According to the agency, Rosen's victory was due to the Democrat's strong showing in the state's two largest counties - Clark and Washoe. The Republican won the support of the rural areas. In fact, AP called the race when "there were not enough votes left to count in the rural areas of the state to make up the difference created by Rosen's results in the counties that are home to Las Vegas and Reno."

Sam Brown was very critical of Nevada's electoral system and posted on X that it was "unacceptable" that more than 50,000 votes still need to be counted days after the election, so he demanded a change.