Pennsylvania extends voting hours in Cambria

A Pennsylvania judge approved a request to extend voting hours until 10 p.m. ET in Cambria County. The decision cameafter a malfunction prevented voters in the county from scanning their ballots.

"The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County's Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots," County Solicitor Ron Repak said in a statement reviewed by Fox News.

The measure follows a request from the Pennsylvania Republican Party, which called for an extension of voting hours due to issues that occurred at the start of Election Day.

The Republican Party asked its voters to stay in line and exercise their right to vote. It argued that "Voters in Cambria should be afforded the opportunity to cast their ballots today. These are extraordinary circumstances, and extending the hours for Cambria voters is a commonsense solution."

"This morning's ballot processing issues in Cambria have resulted in delays — this is unacceptable, plain and simple. Our legal team acted immediately to support extended hours to give voters the opportunity to vote," said Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party continues to celebrate key victories in election integrity. For example, it highlighted a judge's rejection of requests from left-leaning groups to extend the voter registration deadline in the crucial state of Georgia.

"Baseless attempts by leftist groups to change election rules do nothing but undermine the security of the vote," Whatley said.