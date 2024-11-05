Biden-Harris administration has used federal funds for electioneering purposes

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Since taking office in January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has focused its efforts on various measures aimed at making the United States a better country, something it has not achieved. At the same time, the administration has pursued initiatives funded by federal resources that appear to benefit its own political interests, particularly by mobilizing groups that traditionally vote Democratic.

Specifically, in March 2021 - just two months into the Biden-Harris administration - President Biden signed an executive order to "encourage access to voting." The White House made special mention of "people of color," knowing that, historically, the group has been a strong base of support for Democratic candidates.

"Many Americans, especially people of color, face significant obstacles to exercising that fundamental right. These obstacles include difficulties in voter registration, lack of voter information, and barriers to accessing polling places," Biden said in his executive order.

This tactic reflects what the Biden-Harris administration sought to do: find a way to make a personal profit while masking it with rhetoric about "expanding access and education about voter registration and voter information and combating misinformation," all at the expense of taxpayers' money.

Attracting Native Americans and officials

This executive order prompoted several federal agencies, already under Biden and the Democratic Party's control, to incentivize various social and demographic groups to exercise their right to vote, using taxpayer money.

One example is how the Department of the Interior (DOI) incorporated voter centers at Native American colleges in New Mexico and Arizona, knowing that, at the time, the majority of this community supported Democrats. Additionally, Secretary Deb Haaland drafted an essay aimed at encouraging Native Americans to vote. This demographic has also been targeted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL).

Another example is Kamala Harris's announcement that the Department of Education (ED) would use federal funds to create employment programs for low-income students, aiming to encourage them to register to vote and, in turn, gain their trust and support.

Federal officials, many of whom are sympathetic to the Democratic Party, also stood to benefit from the executive order, as it granted them paid time off to vote.