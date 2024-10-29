Republicans lead in early voting in most swing states

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

The Republican push is shaking up earing early voting in the swing states. While nationally, conservatives are just over 3 points behind Democrats, in most of the key states to decide the next U.S. president, they have turned out in larger numbers than Democratic Party supporters to date.

Right now, according to data provided by the Florida Election Laboratory, registered Republican voters are the most likely to have gone to the polls in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina. Democrats, meanwhile, lead in ballots cast to date in Pennsylvania. The other three swing states: Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, have not provided data by party, only on the number of ballots received.

Republican turnout significantly exceeds that of past elections

In Arizona, 42% of the votes recorded belong to conservative voters, compared to 34.7% for Democrats. In Nevada, the percentage is very similar, 40% for the GOP versus 34.6% for the Democratic Party. In North Carolina, however, the situation is much more even, with a slight 1.1-point advantage for Republicans (34.1-33%).

However, the widest difference is found in Pennsylvania, where 58.2% of voters who have exercised their right are registered as Democrats, compared to 31.4% Republicans. It should be noted, however, that Republican turnout at this point in The Keystone State is notably higher than in past presidential elections, while that of Harris supporters is well below.