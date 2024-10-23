Kamala Harris crucifies herself after mocking the slogan "Jesus is king"

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

During a rally at the University of Wisconsin, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris added a new blunder to her collection throughout this campaign, after mocking or attacking a group of young people who only shouted "Jesus is king.”

The incident, which left thousands of Christians feeling uncomfortable, led those present at the rally to whistle and practically force the young people out. Gustavo Vargas talks to analysts Silvio Canto and Orlando Avendaño in El Panel, who described Harris' response as unusual.