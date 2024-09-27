Trump and Zelensky toned down the controversy following their meeting

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump met Friday with Ukraine's president at Trump Tower in New York City. Both leaders spoke breifly to the press, appearing to ease tensions after Zelensky's visit in Pennsylvania and his comments about J.D Vance.

After the meeting, Donald Trump told the media that he has a "very good relationship" with Volodymir Zelensky. "It is very important to share our plan, all our steps on how we can strengthen Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader replied.

Zelensky explained to reporters that he decided to meet with both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris because "after November, we don't know who will be the president that Americans will decide." He told Fox News after the meeting that "We both want this to end and we both want a fair agreement to be reached. And it has to be fair. And I think that will happen at the right time. I think it's going to happen."

No details were given about this possible agreement, nor what it could mean for the Americans or for arms shipments and military aid to Ukraine. Last week, the Ukrainian president visited an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, which was attended exclusively by Democratic politicians, despite being organized from the White House and the Pentagon. The event appeared to resemble an election rally in support of Kamala Harris.

In that visit, Zelensky made some controversial comments about Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, who is part of the Republican wing that opposes continuing to send weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

As a result of these comments, Donald Trump initially canceled the scheduled meeting which ultimately took place this Friday.