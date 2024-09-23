The government wants to ban intelligent vehicles with Chinese and Russian technology

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

Joe Biden administration to propose banning smart vehicles with Chinese and Russian technology. The Biden-Harris administration is citing national security concerns to push the measure.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo explained that an investigation found a number of national security risks stemming from Chinese andRussian embedded software and hardware in U.S. vehicles.

Among the risks, it found the possibility of remote sabotage through hacking and the collection of personal data from drivers.

"In extreme situations, a foreign adversary could shut down or take control of all their vehicles operating in the United States, all at the same time, causing crashes (or) blocking roads," Raimondo said in remarks picked up by CNN.

Similarly, a source familiar with the matter indicated that the decision would not affect vehicles with Chinese or Russian technology already circulating in the country.

In that regard, CNN detailed that "the Commerce Department’s proposed rule is on “connected vehicles,” a broad term for virtually any modern car, bus or truck that uses network connections for roadside assistance, satellite communications or a range of other features".