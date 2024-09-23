Fighter' song about Trump surpasses 10 million views in three days

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

Jon Khan's song Fighter which pays tribute to Donald Trump has been viewed more than 10 million times on social media in just three days. In addition, the song is number 1 on iTunes. The former president posted on social media thanking him for the tribute and applauding his achievement.

The media surrender to the song

Since Trump shared the video on Truth Social, its views have skyrocketed, far exceeding the singer's expectation. Several media outlets, including Fox, have aired the clip in prime time. Greg Gutfeld urged his followers to keep it at number 1. Even Forbes wrote an article about his rise.

Trump, "The fighter America needs"

In statements to Breitbart, Kahn discussed the success of his work and called Trump, "the fighter (Fighter) that the U.S. needs" in November. The singer explained that he wrote the lyrics "to recognize who President Trump really is and what he is up against and we owe it to him to keep fighting alongside him regardless of what we are going through in our lives."