Trump confirms he won't run in 2028 if he loses to Kamala Harris

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump is one of the few politicians in U.S. history to win the nomination of a major party three times. The 2024 race is the celebrity's third in a row, after winning in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and losing in 2020 to Joe Biden. This time, he hopes to defeat Kamala Harris and become the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1893.

With less than 50 days before the November elections, Trump confirmed that this will be his last presidential run, regardless of the outcome.

The Republican recently granted journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who asked him directly if he would be a candidate again in 2028. "No, I don't. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're gonna be successful," Trump responded.

At the same time, he referred to his recent assassination attempt in Palm Beach, where the Secret Service acted preemptively to deter the assailant.

"I can’t be scared because if you’re scared, you can’t do your job. So I just can’t be. I have thus far had somebody protecting me because you almost think it couldn’t have just been two times. I mean, two times if I go another 300 or 400 yards walking, which I would’ve been there in a few minutes, right? Probably 15 minutes. Nasty things could have happened, would’ve happened. But we had a very good secret service agent that spotted a rifle coming out of a very, very dense group of trees and foliage and plants, saw the rifle and he started shooting," he said.

The club of politicians with three presidential nominations

Throughout history, only six American politicians received a major party's presidential nomination more than twice: Thomas Jefferson, William Jennings Bryan, Grover Cleveland, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon and Trump himself.

Among them, all but Jennings Brian won at least one of their presidential bids. Jefferson first did so in 1800, Cleveland in 1884, Roosevelt in 1932, Nixon in 1968 and Trump in 2016. However, Cleveland is the only president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, something Trump could also achieve if he prevails in November against Harris.

Finally, William Jennings Bryan holds the infamous record of not having won any of his presidential bids: neither in 1896, 1900 nor in 1908.