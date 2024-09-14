Pope Francis criticizes Trump and Harris for 'anti-life' policies

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

Pope Francis spoke out about the upcoming presidential election in the United States. The supreme pontiff criticized both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, encouraging Catholics to vote for the "lesser evil," without giving many more details on who he is referring to.

The pope spoke about it while flying back to Rome after visiting four countries in Asia. While on the plane, a member of the press asked him to offer advice to U.S. Catholic voters, specifically those who do not know who to vote for in November.

Francis spent 45 minutes answering questions from the ten journalists who accompanied him on his trip, which included a tour of Singapore. Making it clear that he is not in favor of either candidate, he assured that "both are against life, whether it is the one who is chasing away migrants or the one that kills children."

About Trump, he said that migration is a right that comes from the holy scriptures and that whoever refuses to welcome a foreigner is committing a "grave sin."

At the same time, he trashed Harris for her stance on abortion. "Abortion is killing a human being. You may or may not like the word, but it is killing. We have to see it clearly," he fired back.

Finally, when it came to advising Catholics, he chose not to give many specifics. "you must vote, and you must choose the lesser evil. Who is the lesser evil? That lady (Kamala Harris) or that gentleman (Donald Trump)? I don’t know; everyone in conscience (has to) think about it and do this (make a choice)" he said.

Francis also spoke about the possibility of visiting Argentina, his native country, which he has never visited as pope. At 87 years old, he said that the idea of the trip "is something that has not yet been decided." "I would like to go. It's my people. But there are several things to resolve first," he added.

Finally, he briefly referred to the relationship between China and the Vatican. In 2018, the two signed an agreement detailing procedures to ensure that Catholic bishops are elected by the Catholic community in China and approved by the Pope prior to their ordination. Since then, the agreement was renewed in 2020, 2022 and is expected in 2024.

"I am happy with the dialogue with China. The results are good. Also in the appointment of bishops, the work is progressing with good will," the pope added.