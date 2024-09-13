Trump proposes eliminating taxes on overtime pay

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump proposed eliminating taxes on overtime pay. The former president led his first campaign rally after the debate in Arizona. There, he boosted Kari Lake's Senate candidacy and took the opportunity to criticize ABC moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, whom he described as "low-life" journalists.

The Republican presidential candidate received a standing ovation in Tucson, where he was introduced by Lake, who is currently second in the polls in her Senate race. Trump entered with his trademark entrance theme and began his speech criticizing the debate moderators against Kamala Harris.

"The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamala’s lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. They’re low lives," he said.

Trump was tougher on Davis, whom he called "nasty," adding that at the debate, she looked at him "with hate in her eyes." As for Muir, he first singled him out and then said he would stop using him. "I always liked him. I’m not going to watch him anymore. Because he’s not legit … And his hair is not as good as it used to be," he added.

"We'll end all overtime taxes"

With the debate remarks over, Trump unveiled a new tax proposal, which drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

"We will end all taxes on overtime. You know what that means? Think of that. That gives people more of an incentive to work, it gives the companies a lot, it’s a lot easier to get the people," he exclaimed.

"People who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long no one in Washington has taken care of them," he added.

The Harris campaign's response

Kamala Harris' campaign quickly reacted to Trump's new economic proposal. The vice president's own spokesman, Joseph Costello, responded to the proposal.

"No matter how much he lies now, Donald Trump’s record and agenda are clear – as president, he stole millions of dollars of wages from the workers he purports to represent," he said in a statement.

"He is desperate and scrambling and saying whatever it takes to try to trick people into voting for him. If he takes power again, he will only look out for himself and his billionaire buddies and their big corporations. There’s only one candidate in this race who will actually fight for workers: Vice President Kamala Harris," he said.