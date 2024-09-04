Biden-Harris administration to accuse Russia of electoral interference

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration is preparing to accuse Russia of engaging in electoral interference in the midst of this year's 2024 presidential race.

The information was confirmed by several sources to CNN. It was likewise learned that Attorney General Merrick Garland will host a meeting of the Justice Department's Election Threat Task Force. The meeting will be attended by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"It’s expected the U.S. will make a series of moves on Wednesday aimed at addressing the Kremlin’s efforts including the White House publicly condemning the actions and the Justice Department announcing law enforcement action targeting the covert Russian campaign, the sources said," CNN explained.

It was also learned that RT, the Russian state media network, is one of the main targets of the U.S. government's announcement due to considering that the media outlet is a key piece for Russian propaganda.

"Taken together, the actions would be the Biden administration’s most significant public response yet to alleged Russian influence operations targeting American voters," CNN explained.