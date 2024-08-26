Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman targets Elon Musk after Pavel Durov arrest: He ‘should be nervous’

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

The arrest of Pavel Durov, who still remains in custody, has sparked numerous warnings of the danger to freedom of speech. However, there are others who, instead of advocating for the defense of this fundamental right, suggest that greater censorship be applied and even provided further intimidation of other major executives of social networking companies. Such is the case of Alexander Vindman.

The retired lieutenant colonel, who rose to fame for testifying in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, took direct aim at Elon Musk, who he said he "should be nervous" after Durov's arrest. Vindman based his warning to the X CEO with alleged misinformation on the platform.

"While Durov holds French citizenship, is arrested for violating French law, this has broader implications for other social media, including Twitter. There’s a growing intolerance for platforming disinfo & malign influence & a growing appetite for accountability. Musk should be nervous," Vindman wrote on X.

Musk's criticism of Durov's arrest.

Before Vindman’s criticism, Musk criticized Durov's arrest, creating the hashtag #FreePavel on X. The tycoon posted a series of evidence about measures executed or proposed by various governments, the vast majority of which are leftist, that deliberately attack freedom of speech, accompanied by the phrase "dangerous times."

Other familiar faces from the tech world, like Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, joined the calls to free Durov. Others, such as Mark Zuckerberg, have opted, for the moment, for silence and not to make any reference to the arrest of Telegram's CEO.