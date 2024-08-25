RNC sues Detroit for violating state election law

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de agosto, 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against the Detroit City Election Commission. The committee accuses the commission of hiring seven times more Democratic election workers than Republicans.

The commission would be in violation of state law by the move. Michigan requires, under section 168.74 of the state election law, that the board of election commissioners "shall appoint at least 1 election inspector from each major political party and shall appoint an equal number, as nearly as possible, of election inspectors in each election precinct from each major political party."

However, according to the lawsuit to which Fox News had access, the city of Detroit hired approximately 2,300 Democratic poll workers and only 300 Republican election inspectors for the state's 2024 primary election.

"Detroit’s failure to hire Republican poll workers is the kind of bad-faith Democrat interference that drives down faith in elections," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and co-chairwoman Lara Trump said in a statement shared with Fox News.

"The RNC is bringing suit to remedy this completely unacceptable breach of public trust and our unprecedented election integrity campaign will continue to fight in Michigan and nationwide to protect the rights of every voter to have fair, accurate, secure and transparent elections," they added.