Mike Johnson asks Biden to unblock all arms shipments to Israel after latest attacks on US base in Iraq

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called on the Biden administration to take further action against Iran and to defend Israel after the latest bombing against American bases in Iraq that left several U.S. troops injured.

Johnson asserts that the Biden-Harris administration must take all possible steps to ensure the safety of U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East, as well as to protect Israel from attacks by Iran.

"After repeated attacks on American troops in the region, and while Israel is under threat from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, the U.S. cannot hesitate to defend our servicemembers and our ally," Johnson said, according to media reports.

"Any attack by Iran against Israel or American interests would be unjustified and met with decisive force. America and our allies and partners in the region should work together to strongly counter Iran and its terror proxies to send a clear message against these malign activities," added the speaker of the House.

Specifically, Speaker Johnson called on the Biden-Harris administration to unblock all shipments of weapons and defense materiel that should have been sent to Israel. "Now is the time for the White House to realize their choices have brought us to the brink of disaster and give full-throated support to Israel. President Biden must immediately release all previously withheld and delayed weapons to Israel — so it can defend its people and deter Iran — and make clear that there will be decisive economic, military, and international ramifications should Iran engage in or support any attacks," Johnson said.

Since May, the Democratic administration suspended and delayed a number of arms shipments destined for Israel. This move was part of the White House's policy to pressure the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Joe Biden has repeatedly called on to abandon his military campaign in the Gaza Strip.