RNC 2024: Kai Trump, a surprise on the third day

The Republican National Convention moves forward and continues to leave us with some great moments. The surprise of the night on the third day of the convention was Kai Madison Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican's granddaughter gave a speech in which she detailed a side of the former president that people don't usually see. Kai's participation was not scheduled on the congressional speakers list.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school" said the eldest of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren.

In addition, Kai maintained that her grandfather is proud of her and that he shows it with his friends just like anyone else would.

"When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me (...) He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later," she expressed.

She highlighted the Republican candidate's career and maintained that she wants to achieve success as he has done. She described him as an inspiration to her family.

"He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him," the Republican's granddaughter noted.

In addition, the young woman described how she experienced the moment when her grandfather was shot:

"On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone could do that to another person (...) A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing," she said.

Kai also said that the media, in her opinion, try to show an image of her grandfather that is not reality.

"The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again," the 17-year-old stressed.