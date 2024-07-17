Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T20:33:38.000Z"}

Joe Biden again talked about the possibility of withdrawing from the presidential race. The Democrat maintained he would do so if doctors deemed he is not fit to continue running.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem," Biden said in the excerpt of an interview with BET.

In addition, the current White House tenant maintained that he had no intentions of a second term, but had to take on the candidacy because in his view, the country is divided and he must unite it.

"I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else ... But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom," said the president;

The president's comments come at a time when several fellow Democrats and media personalities are calling on him to drop out of the presidential race after his disastrous performance in the debate with Donald Trump. The latest to call for this was Rep. Adam Schiff. He became the most high-profile Democrat so far to publicly call on the president to end his reelection campaign.

Schiff, a key Democrat in Congress, praised Biden, but said he doubts the 81-year-old can defeat Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he described as a threat to "the foundations" of democracy.