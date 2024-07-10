Ron DeSantis will finally speak at the Republican Convention after a scheduling change

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T22:35:35.000Z"}

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who ended his presidential campaign after finishing second in Iowa, will speak on the main stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee next week.

Although DeSantis was not initially listed as a speaker at the event, two sources close to convention planning told Politico that, on Wednesday morning, there was a change in the event's schedule and the governor was added as a speaker.

DeSantis' participation at the RNC will go beyond his appearance on the main stage. He is also scheduled to participate in several Republican events held alongside the convention, including a town hall organized by Moms for Liberty. In addition, he will make an appearance at the Southern States Fest at Milwaukee Brewers Stadium, where other Republican governors from the region will also be in attendance. Finally DeSantis will headline a breakfast organized by the Republican Party of Florida.

A complicated relationship with Trump

DeSantis rose in Floridian politics due to Trump's crucial support in 2018. However, their relationship deteriorated when DeSantis decided to challenge the former president for the Republican presidential nomination this year.

This move was perceived by Trump as a betrayal, which provoked a negative reaction from the former president and his team. Many of Trump's senior advisors, who previously worked with DeSantis, now maintain a tense relationship with the Florida governor.

Despite the friction, DeSantis endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race in January. The two met at a golf course in South Florida, where DeSantis promised to help raise money for Trump's re-election campaign. However, according to a source with knowledge about the meeting, DeSantis did not seek out a speaking slot at the convention nor a position in the possible upcoming Trump Administration.

The list of speakers

While few names of convention speakers have been confirmed ahead of next week's nomination process, it is known that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will speak at the event. Justice, who is running for Senate, will share the stage with his English bulldog, Babydog, and talk about his campaign and the impact of Trump's policies in West Virginia.

In contrast, Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations and a 2024 primary challenger, was not invited to speak at the convention. According to her spokesperson, Haley supports Trump's decision and wishes him well.

The list of speakers is constantly changing and DeSantis' inclusion highlights the dynamic nature of partisan politics and Donald Trump's continued influence within the Republican Party. However, the official convention schedule could continue to be in flux until the final announcement, which is expected this week.