The Muslim Brotherhood, not Israel, is the root of famine and genocide

3 de noviembre, 2025

Hideous video emerged this week showing rape, massacres, famine and torture. No, not in the Gaza Strip; in Nigeria and Sudan. Google it if you care to, but don’t say you weren’t warned.

This is only the latest incarnation of the hideous violence primarily against Christians in sub-Saharan Africa that has been occurring for years. In 2015, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that 6,000 people had been killed that year.

Intersociety, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, reports that at least 52,000 Christians have been killed this year, and 18,500 abducted, who are unlikely to have survived, according to an op-ed by Robert Royal in The Washington Post.

Famine has been reported in Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Countries experiencing severe hunger include Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Syria (remember that), Madagascar and parts of the Sahel.

Why is this only making the news now?

It is increasingly clear that there was no “famine” and no “genocide” perpetrated by Israel in Gaza. It is clear, too, that Hamas is presently murdering recalcitrant Palestinians in the streets and playing “hide the bodies” of murdered Israeli hostages, rather than returning them in a dignified way as Hamas had agreed to do as part of the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal. Consequently, no one appears interested in looking too closely.

But having discovered that claims of genocide, accompanied by gruesome photographs, are good for circulation, the media is looking elsewhere. And, in fact, they have landed on a situation in Africa that should have been front and center long ago.

Reuters ran a three-part series last month on bodies in mass graves. It included this:

“For four nights nearly every week, six to eight trucks filled with dirt, human remains and maggots traveled to the … desert site, according to the witnesses involved in the operation. The stench clung to the clothes and hair of everyone involved … truckloads of bodies were arriving from hospitals, detention centers and battlefields. There were so many corpses that two government-owned food distributors—meatpackers and another company that distributed fruit and vegetables—redirected their refrigerated trucks to haul the dead.”

This is also not Gaza, although Hamas is likely to insist it is. The bodies are not Palestinians, although Hamas is likely to insist that they are.

Wait for it.

This is a Syrian operation, organized by the goons of then-Syrian President Bashar Assad, running from 2019 to 2021. An estimated 160,000 Syrians are missing from the time of the civil war, which began in 2012. Reuters has original testimony from participants, drone footage and expert analysis of what the drone footage shows.

More amazing is the total lack of interest in Syria’s barbaric behavior during that civil war. Two years into it, three international lawyers reported evidence of the “systematic killing” of about 11,000 detainees; many with evidence of torture. It was known as the “Cesar Report.”

At the end of 2018, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 500,000 Syrians had been killed—85% of them civilians killed by the Syrian government and its allies. The United Nations stopped publishing statistics after that. In 2011, the population of Syria was 23 million people. As of November 2018, more than 5.6 million Syrians had fled the country, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, and more than 6 million were displaced internally, about half the population.

Israel’s broad attacks in 2024 on Iranian-sponsored terror organizations Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis weakened Iran’s hold on Syria and allowed for the movement of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces under the control of Ahmad al-Sharaa (aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani).

A lot of people breathed a sigh of relief. Anything would be better than Assad, right? Maybe. Maybe not. Regardless of what he calls himself, al-Sharaa is an international jihadist supported by Turkey and is Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent. His militias are presently killing Kurds, Druze and Alawites across the country.

Back to the broad picture.

Emirati political analyst Amjad Taha posted side-by-side pictures on X of Shiri Bibas and her children and a Sudanese woman with her children. Taha writes:

“Both killed by Muslim Brotherhood-led forces, one in Sudan, one in Gaza. Both killers blame others for their crimes. Both have Western media running their propaganda. In Sudan, a Muslim Brotherhood army executed this woman in the picture and her babies. They asked, ‘Are you RSF-Damiya?’ She said no. They killed her anyway.

“In Gaza … you saw them fake ‘hostage dead bodies’ they had kept for months, staged as if they had just found them, raped women, denied killing babies and even blamed the U.S. for it. In Al-Fasher, Sudan … they dragged the war into it, broke the Juba Treaty, used civilians as shields and turned their people into hostages for propaganda.”

You can turn your head and pretend it isn’t happening. You can use Israel as a foil for the projection of lies and the protection of the Muslim Brotherhood and its supporters, Turkey, Qatar and more, but Taha’s point is the real point. The truth is Muslim Brotherhood is evil in uniform.

Shoshana Bryen is senior director of the Jewish Policy Center and editor of inFOCUS Quarterly.

© JNS