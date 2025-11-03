Hungary and Israel: partners on the frontline of the West’s moral battle

3 de noviembre, 2025

I had the privilege of visiting Budapest in late October to take part in the International Pro-Israel Summit. For me, this was not just another diplomatic gathering; it was a statement of values. Hungary today stands almost alone in Europe as a courageous friend of Israel, and that friendship carries profound moral and strategic significance.

At a time when Israel faces military and diplomatic battles, Hungary’s solidarity is not taken for granted. While many Western governments have chosen ambiguity, or worse, appeasement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his country have chosen clarity and courage. It chose truth over convenience.

Israel stands today on the frontline of a civilizational struggle that affects not only our borders but the very soul of the West. On the one hand, radical Islam seeks to destroy the free world from the outside. On the other hand, progressive and “woke” ideologies seek to corrode it from within, eroding national identity, faith, family and moral confidence.

The two forces share a common goal: To dismantle the Judeo-Christian foundations upon which our societies were built. Israel and Hungary, each in its own context, are standing against this double-front assault. We are defending the same truth: that nations have the right and obligation to preserve their identity, their borders, their faith and their freedom.

In recent months, we have witnessed how radical movements use human rights as a weapon, and how Western elites, driven by guilt or weakness, enable the delegitimization of Israel. The same moral confusion that excuses terror against Israelis today will one day justify violence against Europeans tomorrow. That is why Hungary’s stand with Israel is not merely an act of friendship; it is an act of self-defense for Europe.

Orbán understands this simple truth: Israel’s fight is the West’s fight.

He has resisted international pressure, rejected double standards and shown what true statesmanship looks like. Hungary’s voice in the European Union has prevented countless anti-Israel resolutions and given moral backbone to others who share our values but fear expressing them. This is not the lame “Israel has the right to defend itself” lip service; this is real courage.

Israel and Hungary are deepening their cooperation: strategically, economically, culturally and spiritually. Our nations, though small in size, carry a great historic mission: To remind the world that truth still matters, that freedom requires faith and that moral strength, rather than moral relativism, is what keeps civilization alive.

Standing together, Israel and Hungary can help the West rediscover its moral compass. And that, more than any resolution or speech, is what our world needs today.

