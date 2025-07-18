Massive shakeup at the Department of State: What’s behind the historic layoffs

17 de julio, 2025

About 1,300 Department of State employees were laid off last week. Most of the mainstream media took a critical stance and even portrayed the issue as a potential national security risk. But the reality is that more employees does not always mean better results and particularly in the government, the enormous amount of bureaucracy often hinders the execution of fundamental tasks.

A senior State Department official assured that the intention behind this major reorganization is not only to reduce personnel but, above all, to increase efficiency in the department. This idea is fundamental to understand what is behind the massive layoffs, because the goal is not merely to cut state spending through staff reductions, but primarily to make the entity much more effective and easier to hold accountable

According to official figures, the department as a whole has grown by approximately 25% since 2008 in terms of total headcount. Those in charge of the staff cuts say it is hard to argue that such growth in recent years has generated better results for the American people. In fact, they warn that in some cases the opposite is true.

"On some occasions, when we wanted to ask about a specific task it wasn't even clear who the person in charge was," one of the officials in charge of the cuts told us. With the accelerated growth of staff over the last few years, offices and tasks were being duplicated, which even made it difficult for those at the top to identify who was in charge of particular issues.

With these staff cuts, the department, under the leadership of Secretary Marco Rubio, is seeking to better manage operations by eliminating redundant offices and duplicate positions. One of the team members in charge of these cuts also assured us that many employees are happy with the changes, as they translate into streamlining the approval process and reducing the bureaucracy that was hindering project execution.

In total, including the various downsizing efforts, the department expects to reduce its permanent full-time civil service and foreign service workforce by more than 15 percent from the base workforce as of May 4, 2025. That's nearly 3,000 employees who will leave as part of the reorganization.

However, contrary to alarming claims by some commentators, the Department assures that they ensure that functions related to security, consular services, and regional office responsibilities remain fully operational during and after the reorganization process. And fundamentally they insist that the cuts only affected certain non-essential, duplicative or redundant national offices and functions.

The Department of State further clarified that the staff cuts are part of a broader restructuring initiative led by Secretary Rubio, who emphasizes that every public servant has a duty to ensure that any program funded with taxpayer dollars serves the nation's best interests

Some commentators are quick to assume that staff cuts harm institutions and that more employees automatically lead to better outcomes. But anyone with experience in the business world understands that bureaucracy not only wastes money—it also slows down processes and undermines accountability.

It’s rare—and worth noting—when a government, or more specifically a politician, seeks to reduce the very power it holds. More often, the instinct is to expand their agencies and influence. This administration is breaking that pattern, with the Department of State leading a significant effort to cut bureaucracy and restructure an institution that, under many past administrations, was treated more like an NGO than a government entity tasked with serving the American people.