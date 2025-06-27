A year since the debate that ended the Biden era — and no one has taken responsibility

27 de junio, 2025

"I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either," President Trump said a year ago, referring to one of Joe Biden's confusing answers in the presidential debate that ended the Democrat's career. Trump, as usual, was saying what most Americans think: for millions of people, it was difficult to even understand what President Biden was saying. After that day it was impossible for those who maintained the lie to go along with one of the most blatant cover-ups in this country's history.

A year later, many still wonder who was really running the country. We have seen some congressional hearings, and some investigations are ongoing, particularly into the use of "autopen" to sign clemency orders and executive orders, but so far there is no clarity and no accountability. Much worse, several of the people who directly contributed to this great deception of Americans now seem to benefit from publishing books.

Of the 51 clemency orders issued during Biden's presidency, 32 were signed with an "autopen." Was it really President Biden who asked for those orders? For many it is hard to believe that the same president who at times did not even know how to get off the stage was aware of all the important documents that, for some strange reason, were signed with an electronic device. This particular matter may bring serious consequences if it is proven that the orders were signed without the knowledge of the then president.

Also, the former president's cabinet bears responsibility for the big lie that was told to Americans. The 25th Amendment to the Constitution establishes the procedure to be followed when a president no longer has the capabilities to remain in office. As we all know, his Cabinet not only failed to act, but some of the secretaries even claimed, contrary to what was evident to all Americans, that the former president was in good mental health and his cognitive abilities were intact.

But perhaps among those responsible for the great deception, the ones who generate the most indignation are those journalists who for years decided to ask meaningless questions and make notes about Biden's favorite flavor of ice cream instead of doing their job and informing Americans about what was evident. If for some strange reason, the former president had had a good debate that night, he would have stayed in the presidential race because the legacy media would have been willing to keep covering for him.

The presidential debate a year ago made the whole lie so obvious that the Democrats closest to Biden and the media that covered it up for months were unable to keep repeating that nothing was going on. Suddenly everyone pretended to be surprised; the architects of one of the most blatant hoaxes in the history of this country pretended they were barely aware of what millions of Americans already knew months ago.

It is important to understand who was really governing and at what level so that responsibility is taken and the matter is not repeated. On the other hand, remembering that only a year ago, many media outlets insisted on denying the obvious, it is critical for Americans to always be careful about what they see on television and in the press.