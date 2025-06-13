Ex-Rep. Mayra Flores Says Hispanic Support for Trump Still Going Strong

13 de junio, 2025

Mayra Flores made history in 2022 by becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; now she seeks to represent Texas again. Amid President Donald Trump's massive deportation plan, some believe the Hispanic vote may be hurt in the upcoming election. However, Flores, who has been working in politics and with Hispanic communities for years, assures that Hispanics in Texas continue to support the president. We talked with the candidate for the 28th district of Texas about immigration policies, the elections, and, in general, the issues that most concern Hispanics.

Regarding the violent protests taking place in California, Flores assures that most of the people involved are not Mexicans, but Americans. In addition, the former congresswoman believes that these demonstrations are detrimental to migrants and to Mexicans who work and want to do things right. The candidate for the 28th district to the House of Representatives strongly criticized the behavior of those who, being illegal, decide to participate in demonstrations and disrupt public order.

"If you're here illegally, you're not going to have the same rights as an American. If you commit a crime, you're going to be deported." Flores highlighted the nefarious influence that Joe Biden's administration has had on many Hispanics: "The Democratic Party brainwashed them and made them believe that they can do whatever the hell they want and that nothing was going to happen. And of course, under the Biden administration, nothing was happening. They were committing a lot of crimes; they were stealing, and they weren't being deported. But under this administration, it's very different. If you are here illegally committing crimes, they are going to deport you because you are not an American."

The problem of Mexicans who do not value the U.S.

The former congresswoman also referred to the strange phenomenon we have seen in the protests, with people waving the Mexican flag but at the same time demonstrating because they do not want to be sent to that country: "I see many people saying, 'viva Mexico.' I was born in Mexico. I respect my culture and my family, but this is also our country. This is our country, and we must respect it. They say, 'viva Mexico,' but they don't want to live in Mexico. They say, 'viva Mexico,' but don't send me to Mexico. I see that there are many people here, in the United States, but they are more loyal to Mexico than to the United States."

He also asserted that many of the Mexican migrants, upon arriving in the United States, forget the reasons why they left their country and "want to turn this country into the country they left." Flores invites them to reflect and says, "The United States did not fail them; their country failed them."

"Why are we here?" Because this country gave us the opportunities that our home country, Mexico, did not give us. You have to give respect to the United States. We have to give it its place. And we don't want the United States to become Mexico, with all due respect. But we don't want the United States to become a narco-country. Because the reality is that Mexico is a narco-country.

"Be proud that you voted for Trump."

We asked Flores what he thinks of the opinions of many Hispanic journalists and influencers who blame those who voted for Trump. He asserted that Hispanics who voted for the president should be proud: "Most (anti-Trump influencers) are getting paid. And where were they under the Biden administration? Under the Clinton administration? They are hypocrites. To all of you who voted for President Trump, don't let anyone make you feel bad. Be proud because you did what's best for this country, what's best for our children's future."

"If I had to vote for President Trump again and turn back the clock, I would. I did it in 2016, I did it in 2020, and I did it again in 2024. I'm very proud of our vote..... We don't eat immigration."

Hispanics continue to support Trump

"I see a lot of support for President Trump. Most of the people who voted for him continue to support him. Here in the Texas Valley, the support continues," Flores said when asked if he believed mass deportations could affect the president with the Hispanic vote.

He assured that Trump is only doing what he promised: "President Trump was always very clear. He never lied to us. He always said what he was going to do. He is doing exactly what he promised. Prioritizing the security of this country."

Flores also assures that most media are doing bad coverage of the situation and that the president is not doing anything different than what, for example, President Barack Obama did at the time.

"Most of the people deported have a criminal record. Most already had a deportation order that was given under the Biden Administration. A lot of people don't understand that most of the people who are currently being deported came in under the Biden Administration and already have a deportation order that was given to them by that administration. And President Trump is simply implementing those laws. President Trump, as I mentioned before, has not put in any new immigration laws or new policies."