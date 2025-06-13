Robotic prisons: a high-octane fuel for security

13 de junio, 2025

The world is expanding, progressing, and evolving at an astonishing pace. Due to population growth, technological advances, and shifting economic paradigms, the opportunities and scenarios for criminal activity are also multiplying. Consequently—and by a simple rule of three—the complexity of prison systems is now knocking at our door.

The traditional penitentiary system has failed. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are not only inevitable but essential to ensure security, efficiency, and genuine rehabilitation.

Indeed, robotic, automated, and AI-assisted prisons are on the horizon. To speak of a failed prison system is to ignore the hard realities imposed by the challenges of managing human resources and their interaction with crime behind bars.

Infiltrations, bribes, threats, shady deals, and organised crime—combined with the overall precariousness of an often unprofessional service worldwide—have opened the door to a powerful alternative. Not to worry: this is not about hiring rogue Ukrainian mercenaries, but about something innovative and disruptive.

A futuristic prison

In such a facility, security and control would be automated through robotics and AI systems, drastically reducing human involvement.

Inmate management would be handled by robotic arms and machines responsible for food service, cleaning, and supervision. Biometric and facial recognition systems would control access points. The perimeter would be monitored by drones and robots patrolling via automated protocols. Intelligent cameras and sensors would detect anomalies, while data management systems would analyse behaviour patterns to predict and prevent incidents of any kind.

Cybersecurity would act as the referee, protecting the integrity of sensitive records and data. Rehabilitation and psychological therapy would be delivered through virtual reality technology, which would also offer educational courses, job training, and stress management simulations.

"Robots and artificial intelligence are immune to coercion, bribery, or threats to inmates’ families."

Healthcare would be monitored through vital sign tracking and early detection of medical emergencies. Abnormal sounds would be picked up by acoustic sensors, while specific areas would be guarded by motion sensors. Assistance, maintenance, and the delivery of supplies or medication would be managed by robots, which would also respond to incidents and ensure prison security.

The outcomes are beyond question: increased efficiency, lower costs, and enhanced productivity. Digital rehabilitation and reintegration programmes would be superior, while the system’s flexibility, scalability, and precision would be unmatched.

Uncertainties and challenges

Although countries such as Finland, China, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom are exploring and advancing this remarkable concept, key questions remain regarding its implementation: the cost, funding, initial investment, and operational maintenance; the need for highly trained external personnel; protection against hacking and cyberattacks; and, above all, strong resistance to a paradigm shift of this magnitude. How does one initiate a pilot scheme? What is the acceptable level of risk when overhauling prison security so drastically? What will be the impact on prison staff employment, and how will visitation and legal aid be adapted?

There is no doubt this challenge is within reach for governments willing to take a bold step forward in comprehensive security policy—particularly those open to using predictive algorithms to identify potential risks of violence or escape.

If inmates’ reintegration plans include sport, education, and vocational training, their progress must not be compromised. Robots and artificial intelligence are immune to coercion, bribery, or threats to inmates’ families. Nor can they be manipulated to smuggle in forbidden items like mobile phones.

This proposal is innovative, promising, sustainable, and bold. Though still largely unknown and perhaps unsettling, it is undeniably exciting.

The security policy of the future is being written today. To resist change is to prolong a system that no longer delivers. The time has come to dare to think differently.