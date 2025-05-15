President Trump’s commitment to law enforcement is making Hispanic communities safer

15 de mayo, 2025

This National Police Week, Americans of every background honor the courage and sacrifice of our Nation’s law enforcement officers, especially those serving in Hispanic communities that for too long have been neglected, endangered, and underserved. Under President Donald J. Trump, that era is over.

From the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump made public safety a central pillar of his leadership. In contrast to the chaos seen under soft-on-crime policies embraced by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the radical Left, President Trump has shown an unwavering commitment to restoring law and order in every neighborhood, especially those hit hardest by crime.

The results speak for themselves

During President Trump’s first term, violent crime declined nationwide. According to FBI data, homicides dropped by over 6% in 2017 after surging during the Obama-Biden Administration. In cities where law enforcement partnered closely with federal agencies, such as Operation Legend in 2020, murders fell significantly. In Kansas City, the operation resulted in more than 650 arrests within a few months.

Now, with President Trump once again leading the charge, he is taking decisive action to support law enforcement and protect vulnerable communities. His new executive order strengthens protections for officers targeted simply for doing their jobs, increases training and resources, and expands benefits for those in uniform. For officers patrolling our streets — many of whom are Hispanic themselves — this support is not just symbolic; it’s lifesaving.

The Trump-Vance Administration is also mobilizing Homeland Security Task Forces to crack down on transnational gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, whose brutal violence disproportionately affects Hispanic neighborhoods. These task forces coordinate with local departments to dismantle drug cartels and remove repeat offenders who prey on families and children. In 2018 alone, ICE arrested more than 10,000 gang members, including hundreds tied to MS-13 — many of whom had been previously released into American communities under lax immigration enforcement.

While politicians on the radical Left demonize police officers and push for defunding departments, President Trump is leading the call for Congress to pass legislation that would establish the death penalty for anyone convicted of murdering a law enforcement officer. He understands that defending those who protect us is essential to keeping every community, especially minority communities, safe and secure.

The Hispanic community wants what every American wants: good schools, good jobs, opportunities to succeed, and safe neighborhoods. But in too many cities, rising crime has stolen those dreams. In Los Angeles, where over 48% of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, violent crime has jumped nearly 30% since 2019. In Chicago, a city with a large and vibrant Hispanic population, shootings are up nearly 50% from pre-pandemic levels. These are not just statistics — they represent lives lost and futures shattered.

President Trump’s plan is simple: support the police, enforce the law, and keep dangerous criminals off our streets. That means securing the border to stop fentanyl from killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. It means backing our brave officers with training, tools, and the respect they deserve. And it means putting victims, many of whom are Hispanic, above criminals and ideological activists.

Hispanic families are standing up and demanding change. A recent poll from WPA Intelligence showed that 73% of Hispanic voters support increasing funding for their local police departments. This isn’t political — it’s practical. When the streets are safe, businesses thrive, children attend school without fear, and communities flourish.

To the men and women in blue who walk the beat in neighborhoods across America, and especially in heavily Hispanic areas: we see you, we thank you, and under President Trump, we’ve got your back. Together, we will restore peace, defend the rule of law, and build a future where every family, regardless of background, can live in safety and dignity.

President Trump promised to make America safe again. And with our support, he’s doing exactly that.