Media Mindgames: how the media twisted Trump’s caring offer to Ana Paulina Luna

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez 19 de marzo, 2025

Year 2023. A flight on the private plane of Donald Trump in which travels on board, among other people, congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna. She is pregnant and is ill. Trump offers her to rest for a while on the plane's bed and jokes with her: "If you need a bed to lay down in, there's one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it. Just don't tell Melania. She doesn't like other women on my bed."

These words are part of revelations about phrases allegedly uttered by Donald Trump that appear in the book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power in which Alex Isenstadt, senior political reporter for Axios, gives a first-person account of Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The sentence we have shown you is taken from the book in question and, as you can see, it is a few kind words towards a colleague to whom Trump offers a break in view of her pregnant state. However, some media outlets have chosen to play the dirty war against everything coming from the president and his MAGA circle. When you add a healthy dose of sensationalism to this anti-Trump crusade, the result is: The Daily Beast.

You see, the New York media outlet launched a completely misleading headline, "The new revelations reveal how Trump reportedly offered a female congresswoman his bed, as long as she kept it a secret from his wife."

So obvious is the news manipulation that X users were quick to publish a 'community note' debunking the Daily Beast lie. In it, the community denounces the misinformation of the post's headline and link to a publication by Anna Paulina Luna herself (the congresswoman referred to in the publication without mentioning her) in which she explains how Donald Trump generously offered her a place to rest.

The congresswoman shows her anger with the publication, which she describes as "trash," and asks the president's entourage to cut off communication with the author of this disinformation.

I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking

@POTUS, his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding.

I was very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed. As soon as

@realDonaldTrump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, he said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room. He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, for which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was.

This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that. A few weeks later, I was induced because I did have pre-eclampsia. The author of this book never reached out to me for comment. Which means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece. If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross. Anna Paulina Luna

"This is gross," said Anna Paulina Luna before a headline that, once again, demonstrates that there are media outlets increasingly committed to the anti-Trump political agenda and far from the commitment to the truth that is presupposed to a profession such as journalism.

Fortunately, once again, the 'community notes' of the users of X once again put the fake news of a media outlet in its place. Could this be why there are so many establishment journalists who try to put an end to freedom on X?