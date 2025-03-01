Big challenge for Republicans: Avoid government shutdown while fulfilling the demands of Trump and Musk

28 de febrero, 2025

Crucial talks are taking place in Congress, between House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Donald Trump's team, and some Republican leaders who want cuts made by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to be included in the next government funding bill.

Government funding negotiations are always tense, and there are always two clear groups among the Republican ranks: those who want a risky proposal and those who advocate for a less risky proposal that will assure them the votes needed to avoid a government shutdown. However, adding the DOGE cuts would radically increase the likelihood of failing the vote.

The deadline to pass the budget and avoid a government shutdown is March 14. Republicans have been discussing the possibility of passing a so-called "clean continuing resolution" that would not include the most controversial provisions, so they could thus secure Democratic support. But recently they have been discussing the possibility of going out on a limb by trying to include the DOGE cuts in the plan. The Republican strategy would be to pressure the Democrats by holding them responsible for causing the shutdown while trying to get the support of all Republicans in both chambers.

While some Republicans are even planning such a risky gamble, some Democrats are planning the exact opposite. A large portion of congressional Democrats intends to get a restriction so that Trump and Musk cannot override spending decisions approved by Congress.

On that issue, the House speaker has spoken out on different occasions and has forcefully rejected the Democrats' plan. On Tuesday at a press conference he said, "They want us to somehow limit the ability of the executive branch to do its job. They want to limit, tie the hands of the president on what he is able to do with the expenditures in the executive branch. That's never been done before."

While most Democrats would indeed like to limit the president's actions, if Republicans ultimately decide to put forward a clean continuing resolution, one that does not include the DOGE cuts or the most controversial provisions, they can surely get the support of the seven Democrats they need in the Senate, and that of all Republicans, thus getting through with the plan. However, if they decide to include the cuts, the outlook is much riskier and we could face a government shutdown.

It is unclear at this point what President Trump's position is, but if he continues his trend of backing Musk, we could see him openly push Republicans, and blame Democrats, to try an aggressive funding plan on spending cuts. As always, one of the most challenging jobs will be for Speaker Mike Johnson, who will have to find a plan that pleases the president, Musk, and Party hardliners but also gets through the House.