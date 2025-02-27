After four years of out-of-control Bidenflation, Democrats finally realize prices are high

26 de febrero, 2025

A few days before the Super Bowl we saw Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer complain about Trump's tariff policy while holding a Corona beer in one hand and an avocado in the other.

"It's going to affect beer, okay? Most of it, Corona here, comes from Mexico. It's going to affect your guac, because what is guacamole made of? Avocados, both from Mexico." After four years of silence about high commodity prices, suddenly we were seeing Schumer, avocado and beer in hand, making a show about his alleged concern about food prices.

Schumer has been complaining about the price of eggs for weeks now, since the Trump administration began. A couple of weeks ago in a speech on the Senate floor he demanded that the president act: "The problem is reaching crisis levels. In November, a dozen eggs cost approximately $4 at a grocery store in New York, already too high. It used to be $2 a year earlier. Now, that same dozen eggs costs $6," the Democrat said.

He is not alone. This Wednesday, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, decided to launch his new podcast, and in the promotional video he is heard saying: "What’s going on with the cost of eggs? What are the impacts, real impacts to you, around tariffs."

Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, has also complained. He posted on his X account: "Wait. The price of eggs and the cost of living was supposed to go down. Not up." And in an interview with ABC he said: "The price of eggs is skyrocketing out of control. Inflation is on the way up. That was the core promise that’s been broken." Perhaps Jeffries doesn't remember that Trump has only been president for a few weeks.

Biden's inflation

Where were all the Democrats when Americans had no way to pay for their groceries during the Biden administration? All of a sudden Schumer, Jeffries and Newsom know what the price of eggs is? It's not just the noisy silence they maintained for four years while their Party was in charge, but the gall to call out President Trump, who is barely a month into his White House, for the mess he inherited from the Biden administration.

During the Biden administration food prices rose about 22% compared to when the Democrat took office. Inflation in general rose by 20%. Prices for eating out rose 22.7%; energy rose 40%; gasoline increased 48.7%; natural gas 25.2%; electricity 31.6%; and prices for renting a primary residence rose 21.5%.

Eggs, suddenly of such concern to Democratic Party leaders, went from costing about $1.60 per dozen in February 2021 to $4.10 in December 2024. The increase was largely in response to the poultry crisis that still continues to plague the country. But Democrats seem to learn, years later, that eggs are expensive.

A different course to address inflation

After four years that left a 20% increase in inflation, it is clear why most Americans elected Donald Trump, to make a change on economic matters, which polls showed was the main concern of voters. Beyond some economists' criticisms of the president's tariff strategy and the effect that might have on prices, the Democrats' leftist policies were hurting the working class deeply.

Trump is betting that his measures of cutting taxes, cutting government spending, deregulation, and easing oil exploration will cause a big impact that will reduce prices and even make the negative effect of tariffs not even be felt. His plan is the complete opposite of the plan of Kamala Harris, who even during her campaign talked about price controls and who was going to deepen the leftist measures of the Biden administration.

The fact that the Democrats are making such a fuss about the price of eggs, when President Trump has only been in the White House for weeks, not only shows their lack of knowledge regarding economics, but above all the malice of some Party leaders.