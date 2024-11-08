The western front

8 de noviembre, 2024

Although many do not know it in Spain, where the media treats the war for survival being waged by Israel as that of a cruel and capricious giant against four Palestinian teenagers with stones, the Jewish state faces the simultaneous threat of seven enemies who daily proclaim the goal of their struggle: to destroy Israel by killing as many Jews as it takes to achieve it. The most obvious of these seven fronts are in Gaza, with Hamas, and in Lebanon, with Hezbollah.

The other five are in Iraq, where a long list of Tehran's puppet militias operate; in Syria with the pro-Iranian Assad regime; in Yemen with the Houthis, who are also fighting directly against the Western enemy (and specifically against the ships that make our comfortable life possible). The head of the coalition is, of course, in Iran, with which Israel has a sixth open front. And a seventh constantly bustles in Judea and Samaria, or the West Bank for pro-Palestinians, where the Israeli military thwarts terrorist operations almost daily by various actors that would eventually materialize without the so-called occupation.

Israel has, it seems, an eighth open front. It is located in Western Europe and is increasingly active with attacks against Israeli or simply Jewish citizens or interests. Just last night, it was activated in Amsterdam, one of the capitals of civilized Europe, where groups of violent people with origins in Arab and Muslim countries brutally attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who had come to the Dutch city to attend their team's match against Ajax.

At the time of writing this, three Israelis are missing and several injured. Jerusalem has sent planes to repatriate its citizens and bring them to safety.

Despite its geographical location in the Middle East, Israel being invited to play in European sports competitions is one of the clearest manifestations of the shared civilization that binds us to the Jewish State. For many decades, and thanks to the civilizational achievements of post-war Europe, Israeli clubs could safely play their matches on the old continent, something they were not allowed to do in fanatical countries around them where the players and any fans would have been persecuted.

This is starting to happen also in Islamized Western Europe, which has even suspended matches with Israeli teams for not being able to guarantee security and has forced Israeli players to go into hiding, such as an Israeli player for Spanish club Granada, Shon Weissman, who was not allowed to travel to Pamplona after the Oct. 7, 2023, mega-pogrom for fear of being attacked by Osasuna fans.

Israel can play its matches without problems in non-Islamized Central and Eastern Europe. When the war with Hamas started, Israel's national team went into exile in a small Hungarian town so as not to have to play at home among sirens and bombs. Very few cities in Western Europe would have been able to offer refuge to the Israelis. The most active elements of the numerous Muslim immigrant populations that we keep inviting to come would have prevented this with threats in close collaboration with the leftist well-wishers who defend their mass arrival and will also be sacrificed by their current ideological “allies” when the time comes.

In a clear demonstration of its arrogance, Western Europe reproaches its poor but increasingly fortunate Eastern brethren for not having done penance for its sins of a hundred years ago and still dedicates certain streets to antisemitic poets who flirted with the Nazis or the fascists. But the incontestable reality today is that a Jew is safer on a street dedicated to Antonescu in Romania or Bandera in Ukraine than next to the Holocaust memorial or museum in Paris or Amsterdam.

If Western Europe does not stop its drift towards the violent supremacy of Islam, Israeli sports clubs will have to consider entering competitions in friendly Arab countries, whose streets are already in some cases more civilized than those of our Europe.