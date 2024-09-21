Hispanic Americans embody America First Values

Published by Ashley Cash Verified by 21 de septiembre, 2024

The Biden-Harris Administration’s misguided policies have driven our Nation to the brink of chaos, undermining core American values and principles that resonate deeply within the Hispanic community. This administration’s open borders, unchecked spending, and socialist tendencies not only threaten the American Dream but also the very foundation of our national security and economic prosperity.

The Hispanic community, now more than 60 million strong, stands at a pivotal moment in America’s future. With their undeniable contributions — economically, culturally, and through dedicated service to our armed forces — Hispanics exemplify the grit and determination that define this Nation. Yet, the Biden-Harris regime has done everything to sabotage these values. Their radical policies endanger the aspirations of millions of hardworking Hispanic Americans who, like many, just want safety, opportunity, and a government that upholds the rule of law.

"Under the watch of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the American dream is becoming especially difficult for Hispanic entrepreneurs."

While the Left pushes its progressive agenda, failing to protect our borders and favoring foreign interests over American jobs, the America First movement stands firmly with Hispanic Americans. As a Texas native, I can attest to the contributions this community that values faith, hard work, entrepreneurship, and a traditional family structure, has made in our country. The Biden-Harris Administration, however, is eroding those very principles with its reckless border policies, defunding our police, and promoting economic stagnation through burdensome regulations.

This administration’s failure to address the immigration crisis is especially harmful. Rather than ensuring safe and lawful immigration, they have chosen to open the floodgates, leading to dangerous consequences for both Hispanic Americans and our Nation. The unchecked flow of illegal immigration has resulted in increased human trafficking, drug smuggling, and crime — all of which disproportionately impact Hispanic communities. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris turned a blind eye, more interested in appeasing progressive radicals than protecting American lives.

Economically, the Hispanic community has thrived under policies that prioritize job creation and deregulation — policies championed by the America First agenda. The Biden-Harris Administration’s bloated government spending and heavy-handed regulations stifle this progress, making it harder for Hispanic-owned businesses to succeed. Under Biden and Harris’ watch, the American Dream is becoming harder to achieve, especially for the Hispanic entrepreneurs who are the backbone of many communities.

We cannot ignore the reality that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are out of touch with the values cherished by millions of Hispanic Americans. Their relentless push for progressive policies prioritizes government control over individual liberty, suffocates economic growth, and weakens national security. These policies are directly at odds with the America First Agenda, which seeks to empower all Americans, especially those who have built their lives on the promise of hard work and opportunity.

"The Hispanic community’s commitment to the America First Agenda is a powerful force that can help restore the greatness of this Nation."

The Left’s divisive tactics— pitting communities against one another and exploiting cultural differences — are a cynical attempt to fracture our Nation. But Hispanics see through these schemes. They know that America First stands for strong borders, economic freedom, and a government that works for the people, not against them.

As we look ahead, it’s more critical than ever to ensure that Hispanic voices are not only heard but amplified in the fight against the destructive policies of the Biden-Harris Administration. The Hispanic community’s commitment to the America First Agenda is a powerful force that can help restore the greatness of this Nation. Together, we can reject the failed policies of the Left and build a future that prioritizes the safety, prosperity, and liberty of every American.

It’s time to hold Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accountable for their failures and stand united with the Hispanic community in defending the principles that have made our country great. By aligning with the America First movement, Hispanics are ensuring that their families, their businesses, and their future remain secure in a Nation that values them — not as political pawns but as vital contributors to America’s enduring legacy of freedom and opportunity.