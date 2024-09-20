Trump's honest question to the undecided: what do you have to lose by voting for me?

19 de septiembre, 2024

At his latest rally in New York, former President Trump made a heartfelt appeal to undecided voters: “So I say to the people of New York, with crime at record levels, with criminals and terrorists pouring in, with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump! What the hell do you have to lose?”

Trump recalled that in his 2016 campaign he asked Black voters that same question, and claimed he received criticism even from his team for telling the African community that, given the bad numbers they had in terms of the economy and security, they had nothing to lose by voting for him. He said that despite the criticism from his team, a day after he made those statements, his popularity among people of African descent had gone up 10 points.

This time Trump asked the question to people in New York, but it is really a call to undecideds across the country. He claimed that it is hard for some people to break habits and that is why they have not yet decided to vote for him. Trump's question is astute, it is a call to common sense and to shed the prejudices that make some people hate the former president.

Beyond the speeches, Trump has numbers to back up his claims. Since President Biden took office, prices have risen 19.3%. That means the average family of four is paying $17,080 more per year, or $1,423 more per month to purchase the same goods and services as in January 2021, before the Biden-Harris Administration took the reins.

Since Kamala and Biden came to power, food prices have risen 21.8%, housing 22.7%, energy 31.8%, while electricity has gone up 27.6%. The crisis at the border has also broken record numbers in virtually every area, with border patrol declaring that they are overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of migrants. Under the Biden-Harris administration, 380 people on the terrorism watch list have been apprehended illegally crossing the border between ports of entry.

Although the Democratic Party has constantly lied about the two issues, it is easy for Americans to realize every time they go to the supermarket that everything is more expensive. It is also easy to realize that the difficult situation at the border and in those states where overflow migration is costing taxpayers large sums of money and where there are even security problems due to the arrival of criminal gangs that have operated in Latin America for years.

Both inflation and the security problem are issues that mainly affect the working class and groups such as African-Americans and Hispanics, a large proportion of whom have low wages and live in troubled communities. In fact Trump also mentioned Hispanics at his New York rally, claiming that the support he is getting from the Hispanic community is "off the charts." He also said that Democrats don't know what to do about it. Indeed some polls have listed Trump as having about 40% support among Hispanics, which is an outstanding number for a Republican candidate.

So Trump is appealing to the undecided, but particularly to that working class that has been so hard hit by the current administration's numbers, that includes much of the African-American and Hispanic population. The Republican said at this rally in New York that he is not moved by parties, but by results. He insisted that his proposal is a matter of common sense. Trump is increasingly clear in his message: his plan is not for a particular political group, it is for everyone who wants to return to the good numbers that the country had under his administration. His question is astute, because it makes the undecided reflect on the situation they are currently living and on the real reasons why they still do not make the decision to vote for the Republican.