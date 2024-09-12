Here's why Trump won the debate

11 de septiembre, 2024

Trump and Kamala finally faced off in the long-awaited presidential debate. But questions remain unclear about the fundamentals of what a Democratic administration would look like. Furthermore the exchange on ABC may have left millions of Americans with even more questions about the Democratic nominee. What we saw throughout the show was a mere repetition of empty slogans and vague answers.

Tuesday's debate was not intended to impress the entire country, but rather was an opportunity to focus specifically on undecided voters. In that sense, Trump won the debate. After the encounter Trump's ideas and policies are clear. He has not only reiterated over the years but also implemented them during his time in office. On the other hand, the only thing we know about Kamala is that she wants to "fight for the working class."

Kamala gave few, if any, specific answers. Again and again she evaded questions. When asked if she thought Americans were better off now than under the Trump administration she gave an answer rambling about her childhood stories and her family. When Trump asked her whether she would ban abortion in the seventh or eighth month, she remained mute. When Trump told her to go to Washington and sign an executive order today to close the border, Kamala remained silent.

Trump is absolutely right when he pointed out that Kamala's entire plan is four sentences copied and pasted from Biden's plan. He's also right when he claims that during the current administration this country has seen one of the worst inflation in the nation´s history. The moderators did not insist on asking Kamala about fundamental issues such as the economy and inflation, nor did the candidate want to focus on the details.

The Democratic candidate has so few ideas on economic matters that it is obvious why she prefers not to talk about the issue. Harris has already said on several occasions that inflation is due to business speculation and has spoken directly about regulating prices. This is an absolutely socialist measure and probably was not going to go down very well with independents. Harris assured the audience that she will make tax cuts for the working class and give significant subsidies. Her whole plan is based on an increase in government spending which will lead to higher inflation.

Kamala insisted that Trump only wants to cut taxes on the rich, while she will raise taxes on businesses and cut taxes for low-income people. But the reality is that in these kinds of measures that creates expenses for businesses, the cost is always passed on to workers who will see increased unemployment and/or increased prices for goods.

Former President Trump should have emphasized that reducing business taxes strengthens the economy and increases both the number of jobs and workers' wages. All measures that are supposedly aimed only at businesses end up affecting the working class for better or worse, depending on the policy. And Trump is quite clear about the importance of lowering taxes and cutting regulations. He has even talked about appointing Elon Musk to audit government institutions so that government spending and excessive regulation can be cut.

The Republican definitely should have talked more about the economy, and repeatedly mention the results he achieved even for Hispanics and Blacks communities, these voting blocks being essential pillars in the Democratic Party. However, it became clear that Harris does not have a plan. The bottom line is that even if Kamala means well and really wants to help working people, the consequences of her leftist policies will be dire. The least dire that a Kamala Administration could be is what we already have with Biden, and that's bad enough. The mere fact that food went up 20% during his administration is already enough to complain about and consider Trump, even if you are not a Republican voter.

It is fair to say that the former president won the debate. The objective of this meeting was to address independents, who usually end up deciding their vote based on the current big national issues. The main concern of Americans is the economy. Kamala did not explain her plan, she did not make her positions clear and it is difficult to imagine an undecided person being convinced by her vagueness. In fact, according to a CNN poll, after the debate Trump increased two points as the preferred candidate to handle the economy. Thirty five percent say Kamala would handle the economy better and 55% say Trump. Before the debate the figure for the former president was at 53%. The fact that even a CNN poll shows Trump's strength in economic matters is noteworthy.

Another key issue that surely benefited Trump is that he had the opportunity to directly address Americans about the false accusations repeated again and again by Democrats against him. The country saw him disprove Kamala on abortion, explaining that he has never proposed banning abortion at the national level. He also disproved her on IVF, saying not only that he is not against it but that he has been a strong advocate of methods that help families with their fertility problems. And surely the undecided voter is still left wondering why Kamala didn't answer the questions about abortion and about a possible executive order to close the border.