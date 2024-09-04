Diametrically opposed: Kamala relies on Biden while Trump boosts his campaign with Elon Musk

3 de septiembre, 2024

In a risky move Kamala Harris decided to do what virtually no congresswoman on the campaign trail has done: show up at events with President Biden. It appears that the Harris campaign is willing to take the risk posed by the president's unpopularity, hoping to bolster the votes Biden still holds in states like Pennsylvania.

But while Kamala "bolsters" her campaign, turning to one of the least popular presidents in history, Trump isbetting on Elon Musk and would consider appointing him to help him cut state spending and regulations. What we're seeing is the diametric difference between the two campaigns, not just in form, but also in substance.

This Monday in Pennsylvania, Kamala shared a stage with President Biden at a rally that focused on speaking to the working class and what her eventual administration would do for unions. But it is extremely rare for Kamala to promise to change the country's dismal situation while having next to her exactly the president who is himself responsible for the bad numbers. Many thought her campaign strategy would be to try to distance herself from Biden, but apparently the strategy is even more blatant: erase three and a half years of the administration's history and tell Americans that things are getting better.

Apparently, even as most Americans complain about the economy and claim they were better off under the Trump Administration, Harris's campaign has made the calculation. Apparently it's easier to insist that his Administration had great accomplishments, than to distance herself from Biden and acknowledge the failures. Moreover, Harris expects Biden to help her in some Rust Belt states where the president still has support, mainly among large and powerful unions.

Biden's appearance at this new stage of the campaign is very telling of what a Kamala Administration would look like. The candidate is neither sorry nor ashamed of the mistakes made by this Administration, nor does she even acknowledge them as mistakes. The speech in Pennsylvania, like most of her speeches, was the promise of a grand plan for a welfare state. If the current Administration has been wasteful, a Kamala Administration would be even worse. And the more government spending we have, the more inflation will rise.

On the other hand, Trump not only associates himself with someone completely opposite to Biden, young and very different from what we are used to in politics, but according to a report from the Washington Post he may be thinking of commissioning Musk to audit government agencies to seek a reduction in state spending. Musk alluded to this possibility on his X account saying, "I can't wait. There is so much waste and unnecessary regulation in government that needs to go away."

The two campaigns are making it increasingly clear that they are diametrically different. While Trump is betting on a robust economy that allows people good jobs and wages so they can achieve their dreams, Kamala is proposing an economy full of subsidies. While Trump acknowledges that issues like out-of-control government spending need to change, Kamala denies all the problems the Biden's policies have caused.

Not only does Kamala not accept the mistakes of her Administration, but she is doubling down on failed measures that are going to cause even more damage if they are actually implemented. Trump is looking to the future by partnering with people who have told him his mistakes and is betting on a strong economy where people have the conditions to prosper without relying on politicians.