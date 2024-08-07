Why did Kamala pick an extreme leftist as her vice president?

6 de agosto, 2024

As if Kamala Harris wasn't left-leaning enough, now the Democratic Party has the most progressive governor in the country as its vice presidential running mate. Contrary to what most expected, believing that Governor Josh Shapiro would be Kamala's choice to join her in the race, the Democratic candidate has turned her back on the Jewish community and moderate Democrats, and has decided to give a tremendous nod to the most radical part of her Party;

In a decision that took many by surprise, Harris has elected a governor who agrees with "gender reassignment" even in minors. Who has even pushed for "sanctuary" cities for "sex changes" and abortion without any restrictions. A man who when in 2020 Minnesota was on fire for urban terrorism took days to activate the National Guard. Why would Kamala dump Governor Shapiro to pick a far-left figure?.

Not only is Governor Shapiro a much more moderate man than Walz and with a great future within the Democratic Party, but he is the governor of Pennsylvania, and Democrats can't lose that state if they want to stay in the White House. Shapiro enjoys great popularity in his state and was also the perfect figure to appeal to moderates who are not so sure about Kamala and his record as a leftist.

According to some reports, Kamala and Shapiro's team meetings did not go so well, apparently the candidate's team had better communication with Walz's team. not surprising issue, although many in the mainstream media deny it, Kamala is a hard leftist, she easily did not get along so well on some issues with Governor Shapiro. For example the issue of the war in Israel.

Kamala may want to avoid future problems by choosing someone who will support her in her leftist policies and not someone who is going to hinder her progressive plans to some extent. Governor Shapiro is not only much more moderate than she is, but he also has a promising career, possibly we will see him fighting in the primary in four years, that makes him a man who is especially interested in taking care of his image and not getting burned prematurely by supporting any extremist ideas Kamala might have.

Add to that, Kamala inherits a very complicated landscape, not only needing to win the independent vote but also the vote of the extreme left that has even opposed Biden in recent months, demanding even more left-wing policies. In Michigan, for example, they called not to vote for Biden in the primaries in punishment for his position on the war in Israel. And while it is true that Kamala has to win the moderate vote, it is also critical that she not lose the far-left vote, and definitely the election of Walz will cheer the most radicals in the Party.

The mainstream media also plays a key role in this campaign and in the calculations that may have been made by Kamala's team to ultimately prefer Walz over Shapiro. The media was not going to get the more extreme to change their minds about Shapiro, and with an anti-Semitic movement growing strongly within the Democrats, it is likely that Kamala would prefer not to elect a Jew and thereby not put that radical anti-Semitic left vote at risk. But the media can convince many moderates and undecideds that Walz is an endearing family man who is more of a leader concerned with helping people than a leftist.

Surely Kamala is counting on the mainstream media to help her in her effort to present herself to the bulk of the population as a moderate, non-threatening campaign. And she is right, we are already seeing some media washing the image of Kamala and Walz. Avoiding talking about "sex change " even in minors and focusing on subsidies and aid to the population.

Kamala has decided to give a nod to the radicals by picking Walz, and also rid herself of future infighting, while in the face of most Americans, and with the help of the media, presenting her campaign as a duo away from extremes and focused on helping people. Americans should look carefully at the record of Kamala and Walz, because there is no doubt, if you look at the facts, that they are an extreme left-wing duo.