IDF warns Cabinet: Hamas rising again in Gaza

Hamas is steadily consolidating its rule in the Gaza Strip, senior defense officials warned the Israeli Cabinet on Nov. 20, surprising several ministers who had not been aware of the extent of the terror group’s rehabilitation in such a short time.

According to the assessment, 13 of Gaza’s 25 municipalities have returned to full activity—effectively meaning they are again being run by Hamas—Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Tuesday.

Hamas police officers are once again deployed at checkpoints, and the organization is repairing key infrastructure. Israeli security officials emphasized that Hamas has reestablished its presence in the minds of the Gazan public.

Roughly 10 days ago, Channel 13 reported that Hamas had resumed operating checkpoints and collecting taxes from truck drivers.

The issue of Gaza’s "day after" has become a point of tension between Jerusalem and Washington, according to the report, as the Trump administration is pushing ahead with the next phase of the U.S. president’s 20-point plan despite Israeli concerns that Hamas remains armed, entrenched and involved in Gaza’s decision-making.

A source told the outlet that difficulties the U.S. has encountered in assembling a foreign stabilization force have led Washington to pursue “interim solutions” that Israel rejects.

Israel’s defense establishment has concluded that it will need to dismantle Hamas if the United States—and its planned multinational force—does not.

According to the report, the IDF believes it is only a matter of time before such a plan must be put into action.

