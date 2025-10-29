‘Don’t think Fuentes is going away,’ Tucker Carlson says, hosting Jew-hater on his show

Tucker Carlson admitted having reservations about hosting white-nationalist, antisemitic commentator Nick Fuentes on his show, because he wasn’t sure what the public would think that he was “a Nazi just like Fuentes.” But the former Fox News host, who has given a platform to Holocaust deniers and other Jew-haters, opted to have Fuentes on his show.

“I don’t think Fuentes is going away,” he said on the video podcast, which ran more than two hours and 15 minutes. “Ben Shapiro tried to strangle him in the crib in college, and now he’s bigger than ever.”

During the program, Fuentes attacked Jews, Israel and Zionism. Carlson called his guest “enormously talented” and “more talented than I am.”

When Fuentes said that his mission is to represent an America First approach to the Conservative movement, Carlson asked what “important gatekeepers” stood in the way.

“It was the Zionist Jews, like Dave Rubin, like Ben Shapiro, like Dennis Prager,” Fuentes said. He claimed those Jewish men control “the media apparatus.” (In the past, Fuentes has said that the Holocaust is “exaggerated” and that “I don’t hate Hitler.”)

Carlson said during the program that “I’m not that interested in the Jews, but I’m very interested in the foreign policy question.” He also said that Christian Zionists, including U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former U.S. President George W. Bush and former senior White House advisers John Bolton and Karl Rove, are “seized by this brain virus.”

“I dislike them more than anybody,” he said. “It’s Christian heresy.”

“Wasn’t aware that Tucker despises me,” Huckabee stated. “I do get that a lot from people not familiar with the Bible or history. Somehow, I will survive the animosity.”

“It’s remarkable, and sad, watching Tucker turn into Nick Fuentes,” Cruz stated.

