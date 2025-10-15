‘Until Palestinian Liberation’: US Democratic Socialists take aim at Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de octubre, 2025

The Democratic Socialists of America issued on Monday a combative statement on Israel, vowing to continue to promote its isolation despite the ceasefire with Hamas.

The U.S.-brokered agreement is the “end of this intensified stage of the genocide,” but “will not end Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people or the theft and occupation of Palestinian lands,” the DSA wrote in a statement.

The House of Representatives has three members who are also members of DSA in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Greg Casar of Texas. Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, is also a DSA member.

The DSA statement echoes Palestinian ultranationalist rhetoric, using the Arabic-language term “AlThawabit” (“Palestinians’ inviolable national rights”), which signifies insistence on reversing Jewish statehood by introducing into Israel millions of descendants of Arabs who fled pre-state Israel in the War of Independence of 1948-49.

“DSA stands for the full freedoms and self-determination of the Palestinian people, including the end of Israel’s colonization and occupation of all Arab lands, equality and the right of all refugees to return to their homes and properties. We affirm, in alignment with AlThawabit (the inviolable rights of Palestinians) and international law,” reads the statement, titled “Until Palestinian Liberation.”

Anti-Israel activists often refer to Israel’s demise as a Jewish state as the only acceptable “liberation” of Palestinians, including about two million Arabs with an Israeli citizenship.

The statement also states that DSA is “upholding Palestinians’ rights to resist occupation in order to secure justice and dignity.” Palestinian resistance is often code for terrorist attacks on civilians.

The Democratic Socialists of America’s statement listed several projects aimed at isolating and boycotting Israel that DSA has championed in recent months and years.

“We will break the gears of the U.S. imperial war machine that enables Israel and halt the flow of arms and oil to ensure our comrades may resist their oppression, cast off the occupation and with dignity, freely self-determine their future,” reads the statement.

