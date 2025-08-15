Cruz cites effort to boost Israeli ties in call for US recognition of Somaliland

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de agosto, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is urging the Trump administration to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, as an independent state, citing the entity’s strategic location, contributions to regional counterterrorism and efforts to strengthen ties with Israel.

“Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Somaliland is “strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, putting it near one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors,” wrote Cruz, and is bordered by Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia, of which it is internationally recognized as part.

“It possesses capable armed forces and contributes to regional counterterrorism and piracy operations,” the senator stated. “It has enabled the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in the capital of Hargeisa, sought to strengthen ties with Israel and voiced support for the Abraham Accords.”

Cruz added that despite “mounting pressure from adversaries,” including the Chinese Communist Party due to its support for Taiwan, “Somaliland remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S., and is actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and economy and trade partnerships.”

UN adds Hamas to sexual crimes ‘blacklist,’ nearly two years after Oct. 7

With the second anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7 looming, António Guterres, U.N. secretary-general, listed the terror organization for the first time in the annual “Report of the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence,” which also put Israel and Russia “on notice.”



“Hamas was listed on the basis of information verified by the United Nations in 2024, indicating reasonable grounds to believe that some hostages taken to Gaza were subjected to different forms of sexual violence during their time in captivity,” the United Nations stated, “and clear and convincing information that sexual violence also occurred during the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, in at least six locations.”



The secretary-general’s special representative found “clear and convincing information” in March 2024 about sexual violence against some hostages in Gaza, and “reasonable grounds” to think that such violence took place in the Oct. 7 attacks “in multiple locations, including rape and gang rape,” according to the report.



