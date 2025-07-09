Barnard College settles lawsuit filed by Jewish groups, individuals

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 8 de julio, 2025

Barnard College settled a lawsuit on Monday, agreeing to several measures to address Jew-hatred on campus.

The lawsuit was initially filed against Barnard College and Columbia University in February 2024 by the Kasowitz Benson Torres law firm on behalf of the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, Students Against Antisemitism, and various Jewish and Israeli students.

It alleged that the two schools failed to adequately address antisemitism on campus following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which unleashed a backlash of vitriol and even violence against Jews and Israel.

According to StandWithUs, the agreement will feature Barnard having a Title VI coordinator to handle the implementation of regulations pertaining to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The office of Barnard’s president will also provide an annual message to the academic community that it has zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment of any kind, including conduct on and off campus, and via social media.

Barnard will also maintain time, place and manner restrictions for protests on campus and “will not recognize, meet or negotiate with Columbia University Apartheid Divest, any of its successor or spin-off organizations, or anyone acting as authorized representative(s).”

The lawsuit against Columbia itself remains ongoing.

“Antisemitism, discrimination and harassment in any form are antithetical to the values Barnard College champions,” stated Laura Rosenbury, president of Barnard. “Today’s settlement reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a campus that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all members of our community.”

Carly Gammill, executive director of the SCLJ, said the end result is “a demonstration of Barnard’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment for its Jewish students.”

©️JNS