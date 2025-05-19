$10m reward for info to disrupt Hezbollah finances in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay

Published by Leandro Fleischer 19 de mayo, 2025

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is asking for information about Hezbollah funding networks in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, the department stated on May 19.

The program, run through the Diplomatic Security Service, has been offering a $10 million reward for information that disrupts “the financial mechanisms of the terrorist organization,” the department said.

Those who back Hezbollah have raised money for the terror group in the three countries via money laundering, drug trafficking, smuggling charcoal and oil, illegal diamond trading, forging documents, counterfeiting U.S. dollars and smuggling large amounts of cash, cigarettes and luxury goods, per the State Department.

