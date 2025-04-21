Huckabee begins role as US envoy to Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 21 de abril, 2025

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee presented his credentials as United States Ambassador to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.

Herzog welcomed Huckabee, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. “The U.S.-Israel alliance is stronger than ever,” the president said, praising the Arkansan’s longstanding support for Israel.

In his remarks, Huckabee recalled his first visit to Israel more than 50 years ago and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “This is a sacred honor,” he said. “I look forward to working to deepen our strategic partnership.”

Joint Statements at the Diplomatic Credential Presentation Ceremony of Incoming U.S. Ambassador Michael Dale Huckabee https://t.co/oYMbm08pQR — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 21, 2025

Huckabee emphasized U.S.-Israel cooperation on security, intelligence and innovation, while warning of shared threats posed by Iran.

The event, broadcast live by Israel’s Government Press Office, was attended by dignitaries including Dr. Miriam Adelson. Huckabee was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

