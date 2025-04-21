Voz media US Voz.us
Huckabee begins role as US envoy to Israel

In Jerusalem ceremony, he affirms commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and confronting threats like Iran.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike HuckabeeBastiaan Slabbers / Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee presented his credentials as United States Ambassador to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.

Herzog welcomed Huckabee, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. “The U.S.-Israel alliance is stronger than ever,” the president said, praising the Arkansan’s longstanding support for Israel.

In his remarks, Huckabee recalled his first visit to Israel more than 50 years ago and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “This is a sacred honor,” he said. “I look forward to working to deepen our strategic partnership.”

Huckabee emphasized U.S.-Israel cooperation on security, intelligence and innovation, while warning of shared threats posed by Iran.

The event, broadcast live by Israel’s Government Press Office, was attended by dignitaries including Dr. Miriam Adelson. Huckabee was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

