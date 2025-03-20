Hamas terror rockets trigger sirens in central Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 20 de marzo, 2025

Air-raid sirens pealed in central Israel, including for the first time in months in Tel Aviv, on Thursday after Hamas terrorists fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

“Alerts have been activated in several areas in central Israel following launches from the Gaza Strip; details are under examination,” the Israel Defense Forces said in an initial statement posted to social media.

“Three launches were identified that crossed into Israeli territory from southern Gaza. The Air Force successfully intercepted one launch; two other launches fell in open areas,” the IDF subsequently announced.

The rocket assault marked the first time Hamas targeted Tel Aviv since Oct. 7, 2024, which marked the first anniversary of the terrorist organization’s cross-border massacre in the Jewish state’s south.

🚨Sirens sounding in central Israel after projectile fire from terrorists in Gaza🚨 pic.twitter.com/zij7NjYcS7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2025

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical response group said that “so far,” it had not received any reports of rocket impacts or injuries in Thursday’s attack.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s “military wing,” claimed responsibility, saying in a statement it fired a barrage of M-90 rockets in response to “the Zionist massacres” in the Gaza Strip.

Rocket fragments from interceptions fell in four locations throughout Ramat Gan, a city of some 200,000 people east of Tel Aviv.

Early on Tuesday morning, the IDF carried out “extensive” strikes against Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. The renewed Israeli military campaign has been officially named “Operation Strength and Sword.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the military was acting after Hamas terrorists rebuffed several proposals by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Hamas has “already felt our strength” since the military returned to fighting, adding that future ceasefire negotiations with the terror group “will only take place under fire.”