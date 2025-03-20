IDF downs Houthi terror missile fired from Yemen

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 20 de marzo, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The missile was downed before entering Israeli airspace, according to the military.

Sirens were nevertheless triggered across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area, forcing millions of civilians into bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service treated 13 people injured while rushing for cover and three suffering from acute anxiety.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile launch, saying that Ben-Gurion International Airport was the intended target. They described the attack as retaliation for the "massacres against our brothers in Gaza."

Several flights, including El Al services from Milan, Prague and London, were temporarily held in the air following the missile launch. The aircraft were cleared to land after the projectile was intercepted.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich continued delivering his speech in the Knesset despite air-raid sirens sounding. He spoke of confidence in achieving major victories and securing a budget focused on growth and infrastructure.

"It's not even a fair fight"



On Tuesday, the IDF shot down a Houthi missile that triggered air-raid sirens in southern Israel. It marked the first time that the Jewish state’s air defenses were activated against a threat from Yemen since the start of the ceasefire with Hamas on Jan. 19.

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed to JNS that it had detected a missile launch from Yemen, following reports that a Houthi projectile struck in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Since Hamas initiated the war on Oct. 7, 2023, by killing some 1,200 people in southern Israel, Yemen’s Houthis have fired more than 350 drones and missiles at the Jewish state in support of the Palestinian terrorist organization, in addition to carrying out numerous attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Houthis would be "completely annihilated" as American airstrikes pounded terrorist targets in Yemen.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported late Wednesday night that American forces "continue 24/7 operations against the Iran-backed Houthis."

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies," Trump posted to his Truth Social network.

"Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse—it’s not even a fair fight and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!"

On March 12, the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on "any Israeli vessel" in the Red Sea area. On Tuesday, the Iran-backed terrorist organization upped its rhetoric following Israel’s renewed airstrikes against Hamas.

"We condemn the Zionist enemy’s resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip," stated the Houthis’ supreme political council. "The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps."

© JNS